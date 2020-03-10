STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:STVG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 363 ($4.78). 29,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 396.04. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

STVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

