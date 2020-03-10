Substratum One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,755.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.57 million and $11,755.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, BiteBTC and Binance. In the last week, Substratum has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.02513528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00050702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BiteBTC, COSS, Bitbns, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.