Summit Global Investments Buys 914 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $59.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,275.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,443.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $847.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

