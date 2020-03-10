Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 1,647 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the third quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $91.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,891.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,030,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,993.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,840.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

