Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

SUM traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,578. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after buying an additional 2,942,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,322,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after buying an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 790,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Summit Materials by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 686,540 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

