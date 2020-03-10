Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

SUMO traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.10). 58,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,793. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.50 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

