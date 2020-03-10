Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,280,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,702. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$24.60 and a 1 year high of C$46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.76. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.