Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SNSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 771,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,845. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

