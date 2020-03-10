Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $13,564,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $5,377,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

