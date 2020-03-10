SunTrust Banks Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $247.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $270.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average is $237.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.41). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

