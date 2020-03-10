Super Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $21.97 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $12.36 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00413907 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012000 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012504 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 647,384,214 coins and its circulating supply is 243,713,653 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

