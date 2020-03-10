SureRemit Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SureRemit token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a market cap of $800,692.62 and approximately $382.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

