Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.65 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Laurentian cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.41. 2,294,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

