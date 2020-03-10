Swap Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Swap has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $310,403.07 and approximately $198,096.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.