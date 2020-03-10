Swarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,628.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $15,628.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

