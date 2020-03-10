Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Tops $72.76 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00013050 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens.

Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

