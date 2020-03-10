swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 1.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 2,732,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,031. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

