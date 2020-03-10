swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 64,450 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 5.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,525,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,937. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

