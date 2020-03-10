swisspartners Advisors Ltd Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 6.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. 24,024,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,812. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

