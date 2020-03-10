swisspartners Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,904 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 8.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. 12,952,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,393,089. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

