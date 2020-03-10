swisspartners Advisors Ltd Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,492,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,912. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

