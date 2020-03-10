Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Sells $1,333,987.71 in Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SWCH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,834. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Switch by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 488.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Switch by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Switch by 36.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

