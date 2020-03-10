Symphony Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 3,744,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,622,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

