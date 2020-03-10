Symphony Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Symphony Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,482. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $11.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.05. 227,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

