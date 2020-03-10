Symphony Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,156,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,580,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after purchasing an additional 387,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 226,062 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 762,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,892. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

