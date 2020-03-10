Symphony Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Symphony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,484,376 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Symphony Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 208,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,370. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Teladoc Health to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

