Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 104,131 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Symphony Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,107,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,131 shares during the period. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH comprises about 5.1% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Symphony Asset Management LLC owned 1.74% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 598,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,810.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400,036 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 107.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

CCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 205,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $699.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.97. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. Equities analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

