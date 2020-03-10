Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 1,109,409 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,409 shares during the quarter. Avaya accounts for about 5.5% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Symphony Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Avaya worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 6,401.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,883 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 1,225,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after buying an additional 949,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $3,171,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

AVYA stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 337,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,123. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

