Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 62,968 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Symphony Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,968 shares during the quarter. Cumulus Media comprises approximately 2.1% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symphony Asset Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Cumulus Media worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Cumulus Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.73.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

