Symphony Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. 236,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

