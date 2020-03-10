Symphony Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.