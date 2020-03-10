Symphony Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Illumina comprises about 0.6% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $260.74. 64,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.43 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.