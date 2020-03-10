Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.38 ($103.92).

SY1 opened at €90.78 ($105.56) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.17.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

