SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Cap of $542,401.49

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $542,401.49 and $11,569.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SyncFab has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,250,946 tokens. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

