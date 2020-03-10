Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 231.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCR. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 694,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,789. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 134,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 644,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

