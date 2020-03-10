Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNCR opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.