SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $5.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,952 shares of company stock worth $5,922,254 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,192,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 315,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after buying an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

