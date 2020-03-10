Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434,668 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.51% of Synopsys worth $525,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.11. 74,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.52 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

