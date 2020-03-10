Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) is Permanens Capital L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up 9.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned approximately 153.35% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $38,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

