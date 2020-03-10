Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Synthetix Network Token has a market capitalization of $136.20 million and $1.48 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00010174 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Liquid and Tidex. During the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 173,438,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,685,987 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

