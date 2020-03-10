SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SYSCO by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after acquiring an additional 424,531 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SYSCO by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,005,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

