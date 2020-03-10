TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $183.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

