Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Lowered to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.92. 971,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,385. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of $283.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,042.34.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.