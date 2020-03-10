Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of Target worth $727,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Target stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,724. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

