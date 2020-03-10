Target Coin Market Cap Reaches $1,759.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.