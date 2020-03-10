Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post $149.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.43 million and the lowest is $147.01 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $148.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $623.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $640.19 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $717.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of -0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $20,473,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 480,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

