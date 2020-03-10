TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE TCF opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

