TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2,685.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,879 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cinemark worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cinemark by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 525.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 102,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 29,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

