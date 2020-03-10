TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 152,805 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,805 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 891,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,707 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. 530,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

