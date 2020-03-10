TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,094 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after buying an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,448,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SSNC stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

